Magnet Cove teacher is Farm Bureau’s 2021 Outstanding Ag Educator

Arkansas Farm Bureau recognized Kristyn Sheets of Magnet Cove High School in Hot Spring County as its Outstanding Ag Educator. Harrisburg High School’s Levi Jones earned the Outstanding New Ag Educator Award, and Carlisle High School grabbed the top spot as the Outstanding Ag Education Program. All were recognized at Farm Bureau’s 87th Annual Convention, Dec. 1, at the State House Convention Center in Little Rock.

The Outstanding Ag Educator award recognizes a high school agriculture education instructor for efforts in teaching young people about agriculture, leadership and involvement in the National FFA Organization. The Carlisle High School program includes more than 60 students in ag education and FFA.

Kristyn Sheets receives her award from ArFB President Rich Hillman and Vice President Mike Freeze.

“It’s an honor to be recognized, especially since this is a peer nomination,” Sheets said. “I feel fortunate to teach the future leaders of our state’s top industry each and every day.”

Jones earned the top New Ag Educator Award for his work at Harrisburg High School where he has more than 100 students involved. In three years, he has brought the chapter back to fiscal stability and took the group to national convention for the first time in nearly a decade. “We have made a lot of strides in the past few years and have a thriving chapter now,” Jones said. “That’s incredibly important considering the community’s relationship to agriculture and behind every great teacher is a great community to have their backs.”

(L to R) ArFB VP Mike Freeze, Levi Jones and ArFB President Rich Hillman.

Carlisle High School was recognized for its ag education program that has 68 students participating. The program teachers include Carly Bokker and Caleb Shock. This program has built a show barn in partnership with a local cattle producer and created a livestock show team from scratch in addition to farming 20 acres to generate income for the FFA chapter.

Carlisle High FFA and ArFB VP Mike Freeze (L) and President Rich Hillman (R).

“This award means so much because it reflects the partnership between the school, our community, the FFA chapter and others,” said Kynlee Ball, Carlisle FFA chapter president. “We’ve worked incredibly hard to build a quality program in a short amount of time and we continue to grow.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

