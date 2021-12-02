Stone named top Farm Bureau county in 2021

Stone County is the state’s top county Farm Bureau organization for 2021. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman and Vice President Mike Freeze presented the organization’s President’s Award to Stone County Farm Bureau President Larry Smith on Dec. 2 at the 87th Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention at the State House Convention Center in Little Rock.

(L to R) ArFB VP Mike Freeze, Stone County's Larry Smith and ArFB President Rich Hillman.

“Receiving the President’s Award is quite an honor,” said Smith. “We work on it every year, and I think we’ve won it five of the last eight times it has been presented. The key to success is surrounding yourself with good people who are hardworking and have the same goals for agriculture. Winning the award feels good, and it’s certainly an honor for everyone in Stone County.”

Counties competing for the President’s Award must earn a Gold Star designation in each of 10 measurement categories and be a top scorer in their respective membership category. The 10 Gold Star categories are membership acquisition, organization, public relations, commodity services, governmental affairs, women’s activities, Young Farmers & Ranchers activities, member services, safety and youth.

The other finalists for the President’s Award included Benton, Boone, Cross and Jackson counties.

The Membership Retention Award went to Bradley County. This award goes to the county with the highest membership retention percentage in the state. Bradley County had a retention rate of more than 96 percent. Bradley County Farm Bureau President Jason Green and Agency Manager Michael Zieman received the award.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com

or

Keith Sutton

(501) 228-1274

keith.sutton@arfb.com