Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation Offers $20,000 Lead Gift

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation has announced a $20,000 lead gift for tornado relief in Northeast Arkansas and has encouraged county Farm Bureau organizations, and others, to contribute financially to those relief efforts as well.

All ArFB Foundation Disaster Relief Funds will be distributed to local relief efforts in Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff counties. An intense supercell spawned a series of tornados in Northeast Arkansas on the evening of Dec. 10, including one that has been rated as EF-4 by the National Weather Service. It’s considered the strongest tornado in Arkansas since the Roland/Mayflower/Vilonia EF4 in April 2014.

“The loss of life from these storms is tragic,” said Amanda Williams, director of the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation. “The communities affected by the storms are largely agricultural based, and the needs in those communities are significant. We are encouraging the 76 county Farm Bureaus in Arkansas – and others supportive of this effort – to add to this lead gift so the impact can be even greater.”

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation’s mission is to further understanding of agricultural and rural issues, and to support the agriculture and rural community through financial support for education, research, litigation and disaster relief. Donations are tax-deductible. Online giving to the Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation is available here.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 member-families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

