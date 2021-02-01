VIDEO: Farmer Update | Mary Bone, Pulaski County

As a child growing up in Phillips County Mary Bone helped her grandfather on their produce farm. She learned the importance of growing and preserving your own food. For seven years she leased land north of Brinkley and grew produce that she sold at the Hillcrest Farmers Market until Covid-19 forced it to close last spring. But several months ago Mary purchased 2.5 acres of land in north Pulaski County that she and her husband Ricky are improving to grow a variety of fruit and vegetables to sell locally. She even plans to develop a certified kitchen in an existing facility where she will "can" excess produce and conduct classes for the public. Mary Bone is living her dream and showed us her new property in this video.