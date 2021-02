This week, we visit Trent Dabbs on his rice, corn and soybean farm near Stuttgart to talk about commodity prices and the impact they may have on planting decisions this year. We also check in with Arkansas Farm Bureau's Autumn Wood during Farm Bureau Week to learn about the benefits of being a Farm Bureau member, and we get the latest update on what’s happening at the State Capitol.

Arkansas AgCast, 2/4