On this week’s edition, we get an update on progress at the new Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center in Poinsett County, we hear from a poultry and cattle grower about preparing for freezing winter weather and we talk to a farmer and veteran about his specialty crop business. We also get our weekly update about what’s happening at the 2021 Legislative session.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Feb. 11, 2021 | Rice Research Center Update, Icy Weather & More