Arkansas AgCast | Feb. 18, 2021

On this week’s edition, we hear from University of Arkansas Extension livestock veterinarian Heidi Ward about caring for animals in the freezing weather and we find about the impact of this week’s winter weather on a major baitfish hatchery. We also learn about the nonprofit Seven Harvest Inc. and hear about the interesting life one central Arkansas cattlemen who can’t quite bring himself to retire from the job he loves.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for 2/18/21 | Winter Weather & Livestock