On this week’s edition, we hear from row-crop farmer Jim Carroll of Brinkley about the impacts of last week’s winter storm and the upcoming planting season. We also talk to Travis and Ashley Appel of Appel Farms in Elm Springs and get an update from the state legislature with Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Jeff Pitchford.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast for Feb. 25, 2021 | Winter storm impacts, legislative update