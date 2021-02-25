VIDEO: Rivercrest School Cleanup | Arkansas Farmers

Folks in rural Arkansas know: when you need help, you can call upon a farmer. During mid-February’s record snowstorm, several farmers drove tractors and other equipment to Rivercrest School in Wilson (Mississippi County) and worked together to get roads and parking areas cleared of snow. Here’s a big salute to Raymond Henard, Adam Henard, Mark Fincher, Kevin Johns, Travis Senter, Kevin Goble and others who assisted. Video provided by Travis Senter II .