VIDEO: AFBF Virtual Women's Leadership | Magen Allen, Arkansas Women's Leadership Committee
Magen Allen of Hot Spring County is beginning her second as chair of Arkansas Farm Bureau's Women's Leadership Committee. She participated in American Farm Bureau's first "virtual" annual convention this week and represented the state in AFBF's Women's Leadership activities. Ken Moore visited with Magen about conducting their business virtually and not being able to meet with other farm women in person. She also discussed the state committee's plans to continue their work virtually this year.