This week, we get to know Arkansas Farm Bureau’s new director of Commodity Activities and Economics, Jessica Richard. We also learn about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the equine industry in Arkansas and we talk to one of the first participants to complete the Farm Apprenticeship program through the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food at the University of Arkansas.

