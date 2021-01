This week, we pay a visit to Mary Bone’s property in north Pulaski County, where she and her husband are growing fruit and vegetables to sell locally. We also get an update on how Arkansas Farm Bureau’s priority issues are faring during the legislative session, and we learn about the USDA’s new forest management incentive program for farmers and landowners.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast 1/28/21 | Meet a Local Produce Grower