McClure Joins Arkansas Farm Bureau as Events Director

Arkansas Farm Bureau has hired Jeff McClure of Little Rock as events director for the 190,000-member organization. In this role, McClure will handle much of the planning and preparation for various events, including Farm Bureau’s Annual Convention and mid-summer Officers and Leaders Conference. Much of his time will be spent developing relationships with customers, members and vendors and providing necessary customer service to these groups and Farm Bureau leaders.

McClure has extensive sales management and hospitality experience. Most recently, he worked as Director of Sales for the 288-room DoubleTree by Hilton in Little Rock. Prior to that, he was the Director of Group Sales and Business Travel for the Little Rock Marriott and oversaw the sales and marketing efforts of four other prominent downtown Little Rock hotels.

After graduating from Catholic High School in Little Rock, McClure studied business at the University of Arkansas. He has served as a board member for the Arkansas Rice Depot and the Arkansas National Guard Youth Foundation and was also a member of Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXVII and an Honorary Commander at the Little Rock Air Force Base. In 2014, Arkansas Business named him one of its 40 Under 40 honorees, a reader-nominated group of intriguing business and political leaders under 40 years old who merit recognition.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com