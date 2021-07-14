VIDEO: Farmer Profile | Fat Top Farm, Farmington

The global market for mushrooms is close to forty billion dollars annually and it's expected to grow significantly in the next few years. So perhaps it's not surprising that some enterprising farmers have started growing many different varieties right here in Arkansas. A few years ago, Fat Top Farm in Farmington jumped into the business without much expertise. Since then, they've learned which kinds grow well and which kinds sell well, all while maximizing output with a relatively small operation. Now they're growing their business almost as fast as their mushrooms.