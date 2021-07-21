Miss Officers & Leaders 2021? Watch it Here

After a year of virtual meetings and events, Arkansas Farm Bureau leaders finally got together again in Host Springs this month. The annual Officers & Leaders Conference featured speakers, workshops, awards for outstanding Young Farmers & Ranchers and more. Watch the Day 1 and Day 2 General Sessions below.

Click here for photos from both days of the event.

Day 1 General Session

Includes address from Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman, Young Farmer & Rancher awards and more.

2021 Officers & Leaders Conference from ARFB on Vimeo.

Day 2 General Session

Includes Keynote speaker Vance Crowe.

2021 Officers & Leaders Conference from ARFB on Vimeo.