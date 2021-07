On this week's edition, we hear about the Diversity in Agriculture Virtual Conference and what was shared and learned by participants. We also talk to podcaster and speaker Vance Crowe, who delivered the keynote address at Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Officers & Leaders Conference, and we learn about all things hummingbird with an Arkansas Audubon Society ornithologist.

Arkansas AgCast · Podcaster Vance Crowe, Diversity in Ag & Hummingbirds