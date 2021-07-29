VIDEO: Irrigation Sensors | Dr. Chris Henry
Dr. Chris Henry, water management engineer for the U of A Division of Ag, shares insights on leveraging soil moisture sensors and a custom smartphone app for managing irrigation in corn, soybeans and rice. Additionally, Dr. Henry outlines the financial investment for installing and monitoring soil moisture sensors, the water savings and input cost reductions by using this technology. Watch the video to learn more about reducing your irrigation time through ground truth.