Young Farmers & Ranchers Award Finalists Named

The finalists in Arkansas Farm Bureau’s annual Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Achievement Award and Excellence in Agriculture Award have been announced. The awards honor young farmers and ranchers between the ages of 18-35 for the general excellence of their operations, their hard work and innovation.

The winners of the state awards will be announced at the organization’s annual Officers & Leaders Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center, July 19-20.

The YF&R Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers in Arkansas who have excelled in their farming/ranching operations and exhibited outstanding leadership abilities. The award is designed for an individual or couple involved in full-time production agriculture with a majority of their income subject to normal production risks.

The 2021 YF&R Achievement Award finalists are:

James and Ashton Dixon of Hindsville (Madison County). The Dixons have six broiler houses on 44 acres where they expect to grow 5.7 million pounds of chicken in 2021. They also will remove and sell roughly 1,400 tons of litter per year between flocks.

The winner will receive a $35,000 cash prize and a trip to the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention in Atlanta to compete for the national award. The two runners-up receive $5,000.

The YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes the accomplishments of individuals or couples who do not earn the majority of their income through farming, but who are involved in farming and Arkansas Farm Bureau. They are evaluated on their understanding of agricultural issues, as well as leadership, achievements and involvement in Arkansas Farm Bureau and other organizations.



The 2021 Excellence in Agriculture Award finalists are:

John Michael and Rachel Bearden of Friendship (Hot Spring County). The Beardens raise cattle, sheep, performance horses and hay along the Ouachita River. John Michael is the Malvern High School agriculture teacher, and Rachel is the Hot Spring County Extension agent. They have two children, Linden and Lexi Grace.

The winner of the Excellence in Agriculture Award will receive $11,000 cash prize and a trip to the 2022 American Farm Bureau Convention to compete for the national award. The two runners-up will receive $1,500.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

