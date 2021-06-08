VIDEO: Connectivity Summit | Arkansas Broadband

Arkansas Farm Bureau hosted a Connectivity Summit June 3 with lawmakers and other stakeholders from across Arkansas to advocate for affordable, reliable high-speed broadband service for its members and for Arkansas. Thank you to those who participated in the discussion, we look forward to continuing the conversation in the coming weeks. Rep. Deborah Ferguson, Rep. Ken Ferguson, Rep. Charlene Fite, Rep. Lanny Fite, Rep. Michelle Gray, Rep. Spencer Hawks, Rep. Monte Hodges, Rep. Fred Love, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, Sen. Ronald Caldwell, Sen. Keith Ingram, Sen. Jane English, Sen. Missy Irvin, Sen. Blake Johnson and Sen. Gary Stubblefield.