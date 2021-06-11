Visiting the Flood Zone

Today, Arkansas Farm Bureau leaders and staff visited Desha County to see flooding damage and visit with local farmers and officials. The day began with ArFB President Rich Hillman opening a press conference and community discussion at the Dumas Community Center with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward, along with members of the state legislature, including Rep. Mark McElroy and State Senator Ben Gilmore. It concluded with visits to flooded farms and facilities and another community meeting in McGehee.