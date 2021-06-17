VIDEO: Cicadas | Dr. Aaron Cato, University of Arkansas Extension

In this video Dr. Aaron Cato, extension specialist and horticulture IPM with the U of A cooperative extension service teaches us about the Brood X variety, which are making headlines across the country this year. He also shares the history of Cicadas, including the 13-year emergence, which we’ll see here in Arkansas. Finally, we wrap up with good information for growers and homeowners regarding damage and we’ll even learn if these insects are safe to eat.