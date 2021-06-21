Arkansas Farm Bureau hires two new District Directors

Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Organization and Member Programs Department has hired Jeremy Miller of Huntsville as District Director for the Northwest District and Tanner Riggin of Beebe as District Director for the Northeast District. Miller and Riggin will serve as liaisons between the 12 county Farm Bureaus in each of their districts and the state office and assist in the development, implementation and evaluation of programs and activities in each district.

Miller has a long history as a Farm Bureau leader. He served as a state board member for three-and-a-half years, and was president of Madison County Farm Bureau for 10 years. He was raised on a registered Guernsey dairy farm, owned and operated Clifty General Store for 15 years and currently has a cow-calf operation. He has served as a board member with the Madison County Farm Service Agency and the Clifty Cemetery, and is president of the Clifty Volunteer Fire Department.

Miller graduated from Arkansas State University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business. He and his wife Meredith Gilbert Miller have two children, Brock and Ashton.

Riggin graduated from Rose Bud High School and attended Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, where he earned an associate degree in agriculture business and management. He graduated from Arkansas State University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in the same field. He has worked for several companies involved in agriculture, including Bunge North America, where he served as a grain elevator manager, as well as Farm Credit Midsouth and AgHeritage Farm Credit Services.

While in school, Riggin was involved with FFA, the Arkansas High School Rodeo Association and the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. He and his wife Desiree have a two-year-old son, Myles Henry Riggin.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.



For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com