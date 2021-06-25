VIDEO: Flood Damage Report 2021 | University of Arkansas Extension
The University of Arkansas cooperative extension service developed a preliminary Southeastern Arkansas flooding report outlining impacted acreage and economic impact of the natural disaster. We talked with Dr. Vic Ford and Dr. John Anderson to discuss insights from the report and some mitigation strategies for growers looking to recover this growing season. The university estimates more than 600,000 acres impacted and a price tag of nearly $250 million (and counting) as the state continues to identify impacts.