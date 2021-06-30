Arkansas Dairy Foods Contest Winners Announced

Ten-year old Emma Kate Powell of Lowell and 16-year-old Harlie Lockhart of Hope are the winners for the 2021 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest.

Powell’s Mexican Quiches recipe won in the “Main Dish” category, while Lockhart’s Corn Dip recipe earned the top spot in the “Party Ideas” competition. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a brief summary of why they selected it, as well as a video of them making the dish. Judges then reviewed each contestant’s submission before making a final decision. Powell and Lockhart were selected over three other finalists in their respective categories and each received $150 Visa gift cards for their first-place finishes.

Emma Kate Powell

“I like my Mexican quiches because they are fun and easy to make. My family eats breakfast for dinner a lot, so it’s always super easy to whip these up and pop them in the oven,” said Powell, who is the daughter of Jeremy and Tracey Powell.

Lockhart is the daughter of Mark and Mindy Lockhart. “I like this recipe because it has lots of different flavors and it can be used in a lot of different ways,” she said of her winning corn dip.

Harlie Lockhart



Runners-up for the Main Dish competition were 12-year-old Brady Daniell of Arkadelphia, second place; 11-year-old Aliza Keeling of Jerusalem, third place; and 10-year-old Avery Randleman of Paragould, fourth place. Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were 10-year-old Sloanne Hardesty of Clarksville, second place; 13-year-old Randa Rhodes of Waldron, third place; and 17-year-old Wesley Watkins of Paragould, fourth place.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com