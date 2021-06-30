Arkansas Farm Bureau Launches Permitting for Black Vulture Depredation

Arkansas Farm Bureau announced today that it has received a limited statewide depredation permit for black vultures to aid Arkansas livestock producers.

The permits, available by application no later than Dec. 31, allow for three “takes” where black vultures are harming livestock. ArFB was granted a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) permit in May of this year that permits the “taking” of 500 black vultures.

“For many years, Farm Bureau leadership and our members have recognized the presence and impacts of black vultures on livestock farms across the state,” said John Bailey, Director Commodity & Regulatory Affairs at Arkansas Farm Bureau. “ArFB applied for this permit through USFWS to expedite a solution for Arkansas producers in need.”

The Migratory Bird Depredation Permit is a federal permit, and all livestock producers applying for and receiving approval of an ArFB Livestock Protection Depredation Sub-Permit will be required to follow all USFWS Migratory Bird Depredation Permit rules and regulations. This program allows for “taking” of black vultures only. No other protected migratory bird species is authorized to be taken under this program.

Arkansas livestock producers interested in attaining a permit should submit an application on ArFB’s website at www.arfb.com/blackvultures. Applications must be fully completed by the livestock producer for consideration. Applications will be reviewed within two business days of receipt.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

