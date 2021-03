On this week’s edition, we hear from a cattle rancher who testified at the State Capitol in favor of a new state meat inspection program, we learn about a grant to improve Arkansas State University’s Meats Lab and we get to know a produce-growing family in Bradley County. We also get our weekly update from the state legislature with Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Jeff Pitchford.

ARFB · Arkansas AgCast | Meat Inspection, a Produce-Growing Family & More