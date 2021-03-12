VIDEO: Arkansas Forestry Update | Grant Pace, ArFB Forestry Division Chair
As winter turns to spring logging crews in south Arkansas are thinning tree stands on ground that’s dry enough for harvest. Like other commodities, timber prices are cyclical. Record low mortgage interest rates are driving a sharp increase in home building, creating a demand for pine timber and lumber. Grant Pace, chair of Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Forestry Division provides this update on the state’s timber industry and what this economic climate means for private landowners.