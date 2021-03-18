VIDEO: Farmer Profile | Steele Hamilton, Bradley County

Hamilton Farms is one of several family commercial produce and tomato operations in southeast Arkansas. The Hamiltons were the 2019 Bradley County Farm Family of the Year. Steele Hamilton is continuing the family legacy with his father Donald. Though the winter storm in February delayed it a couple of weeks, the 2021 planting season is underway. Steele says they have a passion for growing a flavorful, quality product for customers who come from across the country for their vine-ripe tomatoes.