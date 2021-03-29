VIDEO: Senate Ag Committee | Dairy Legislation

Arkansas dairy farmers testified in support of HB 1729 during a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting March 23. The legislation safeguards the state's dairy industry by leveling the playing field and ensuring Arkansas dairy producers are paid a fair price for their product - Class 1 fluid milk. Arkansas Farm Bureau supports the bill and following the committee meeting Bill Haak, chair of ArFB's dairy division, spoke about why passage of the legislation is so support and the grassroots process that brought dairy farmers to this point.