Farm Bureau Awards Outdoor Garden Mini-Grants

Eight schools receive grant funds to develop outdoor classroom gardens

Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation has awarded a total of $4,000 in Outdoor Classroom Garden Mini-Grants to 10 schools and FFA programs across the state.

Six schools received grants in the amount of $500. They are:

Valley View High School (Craighead County)

Charleston Middle School (Franklin County)

Maynard FFA (Randolph County)

Pangburn FFA (White County)

Cabot FFA (Lonoke County)

Hampton FFA (Calhoun County)

Alma FFA, Bay FFA, Mulberry High School and the Hope Academy of Public Service received grants in the amount of $250.

“Arkansas Farm Bureau established the Outdoor Classroom Garden Mini-Grant Program more than 15 years ago and to date has awarded more than $75,000 for the development of 150 school gardens across the state,” said Matt Jackson, Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Director of Education.

“It’s exciting to see teachers utilize this program to teach students about food production so they will gain a deeper understanding about agriculture and how it is an integral part of their everyday lives.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

