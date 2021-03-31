VIDEO: Farmer Profile | Sammy Angel, Chicot County

Chicot County row crop farmer and former state representative Sammy Angel wears many hats. He was recently elected president of the Southern Cotton Ginners Association. He is also chairman of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture board, chair of the Chicot Memorial Medical Center board, Lake Village Fire Department Chief and he manages the historic Epstein Cotton Gin in Lake Village. We visited with him recently for a tour of the more than 100-year-old gin and let him share the importance and mission of his new role with the Ginners Association.