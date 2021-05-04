2021 County Farm Families of the Year Named

County families for the 74th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program have been selected. The families will be visited by a set of judges to determine eight district winners, who will be announced June 15. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon in North Little Rock.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.

The county winners are:

East Central District

Lee – Justin Higgins family, Marianna

Lonoke – Brad Whitehead Farms, England

Monroe – Tyler Pettigrew and family, Clarendon

Prairie – Roger Lisko, Hazen

Pulaski – Margie Raimondo, Little Rock

St. Francis – Cottonwood Farms, Widener

Saline – Connell Berry Farm, Benton

White – Brandon Gordon, Bradford

Woodruff – Chappell Brothers Farm LLC, Cotton Plant

North Central District

Baxter – Cody and Hannah Walker family, Henderson

Cleburne – Bill and Gail Davis, Concord

Fulton – Michael and Duana Batterton family, Viola

Independence – Dennis Broadwater family, Batesville

Izard – Tyler and Whitney Cooper, Melbourne

Marion – Heath and Emily Smith, Yellville

Searcy – Fon Cash family, Everton

Sharp – Twin Oakes Farms LLC, Cave City

Stone – Keith and Cindy Branscum, Fifty-Six

Van Buren – Ronnie and Kerri Jones family, Scotland

Northeast District

Clay – Gerald and Michelle Hartsfield, Rector

Craighead – Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms, Lake City

Crittenden – Spence and Jenni Held, Earle

Cross – Danny Voyles Family Farms, Wynne

Greene – Eason Farms, Jonesboro

Jackson – William and Courtney Tate, Amagon

Lawrence – Andrew and Kristal Jones, Alicia

Mississippi – Tim Griggs Farms Partnership, Blytheville

Poinsett – Joey McCorkle, Tyronza

Randolph – Chad and Brandi Chester family, Pocahontas

Northwest District

Benton – Kaleb and Chrisie Smith, Gentry

Boone – Richard and Gina Blevins Farm, Omaha

Carroll – Fred and Mitzi Worley, Berryville

Crawford – Scott and Tanya Rogers, Alma

Franklin – Mark and Becky Campbell, Ozark

Johnson – Chris and Brooklyn Heiser, Lamar

Madison – Jack and Brook Hudgins, Huntsville

Newton – Dustin Cowell family, Mt. Judea

Sebastian – Woody Hester, Hartford

Washington – Froud Farms, Springdale

Southeast District

Arkansas, North – Kirk and Krista Keller, Stuttgart

Arkansas, South – Jay and Megan McLain, DeWitt

Ashley – Kyle Harriman, Hamburg

Chicot – Joshua and Bailey Lingo Partnership, Lake Village

Desha – Layne and Ryane Miles, McGehee

Drew – Jeff and Christine Felts family, Tillar

Jefferson – S & L Farms, Sheridan

Lincoln – Joey and Rhonda Ratterree, Star City

Phillips – Jackie Swindle Farms, Elaine

Southwest District

Bradley – Jacob and Jamie Courtney, Warren

Calhoun – Woody's Peach Orchard, Hampton

Columbia – Hugh and Lindsay Bragg, Magnolia

Hempstead – Cody and Ashlee Askew, Hope

Miller – Rushing Farms LLC - Patsy and Troy Rushing, Fouke

Nevada – Leslie Bullock, Prescott

Union – Rhett and Holly Hanry, El Dorado

Western District

Conway – Foshee Family Farms, Atkins

Faulkner – Tim and Judith Allen, Mayflower

Logan – Whitaker Farms, Booneville

Montgomery – Perry and Paula Sing, Oden

Perry – Tim Hubbard family, Adona

Polk – James and Janet Watkins, Vandervoort

Pope – Jason and Becky Smith, Atkins

Yell – Ernest Doyle Buckman III, Havana

West Central District

Clark – Kent and Anita Malcom, Okolona

Cleveland – Stephen Boyd, Rison

Dallas – William H. Sullivent, Sparkman

Garland – Roger Hutter, Pearcy

Grant – Bradley and Kerri Warren, Poyen

Hot Spring – Whitley Farms, Malvern

Howard – Newton Cheatham family, Mineral Springs

Sevier – Will Pickering family, DeQueen

“Each year the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state,” said Rich Hillman of Carlisle, president of Arkansas Farm Bureau. “These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources.

“Congratulations to these farm families. We are proud to honor their work and dedication to Arkansas agriculture, our state’s largest economic sector.”

The Farm Family of the Year program begins each year with the selection of top farm families in each county and culminates in December with the selection of the state Farm Family of the Year, who then go on to represent Arkansas at the Swisher Sweets/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farm of the Year winners; Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016. All winners are judged on their farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.

Sponsors of the Farm Family of the Year program are Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the three Farm Credit agencies that serve Arkansas: AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas and Midsouth Farm Credit. Additionally, support for the program is provided by the Arkansas Agriculture Department, Arkansas Department of Career Education, Arkansas Press Association, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Rural Development.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.