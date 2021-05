Bobby and Karen Bradford own BoBrook Farms LLC and River Bottom Winery in the Roland community west of Little Rock. They were named the 2020 Pulaski County Farm Family of the Year. BoBrook Farms is an agritourism operation and the Bradfords enjoy inviting the public to the farm to enjoy the comfortable setting, the pumpkin patch and hayrides they have in the fall and learn about agriculture and life on a farm. This is their story.