VIDEO: A Legacy in Soil & Water Quality | Dr. Andrew Sharpley
Dr. Andrew Sharpley has had a major impact on agriculture in Arkansas. Sharpley, who retired recently as a Distinguished Professor in the department of crop, soil and environmental sciences for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, is known for his work helping establish the Arkansas Discovery Farm Program and his focus on agricultural conservation practices. Sharpley took some time to reflect on his lengthy career and his work with Arkansas farmers and ranchers.