Farm Bureau Announces New Leadership for Organization & Member Programs

Justin Reynolds has been promoted to vice president of the Organization and Member Programs (OMP) department at the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. In his new role, Reynolds will be responsible for coordinating and implementing all Farm Bureau programs and activities related directly to county Farm Bureaus throughout Arkansas.

His responsibilities will include directing and overseeing the development and implementation of Farm Bureau’s membership acquisition and maintenance plan and the ValuePlus member benefits program. He will also provide direction to the District Directors and OMP Director on lobbying and legislative programs and county activities around the state and oversee the development and execution of educational programs and activities.

Reynolds, a Magnolia native, has been with Arkansas Farm Bureau since 2006, serving as director of organization and member programs and as district director for the 13-county South-Central District.

“It’s a huge honor for me to take on this new role,” Reynolds said. “I have always enjoyed working with Arkansas Farm Bureau members and county leaders to help the organization grow and conduct its important grassroots work on behalf of Arkansas agriculture, and I look forward to continuing that relationship in the coming months and years.”

Jeremy Wesson has been promoted to director of OMP. In his new role Wesson will be responsible for the effective coordination of all work with county Farm Bureaus to launch and improve programs offered to members. He is also responsible for the oversight, supervision, and budgeting of the Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women’s Leadership, Rural Health, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Education and Outreach, and Value Plus programs. Additionally, Wesson will be responsible for assisting Reynolds with supervision of department staff and cooperating with other departments in carrying out the organizational goals.

Wesson, a Searcy native, joined Arkansas Farm Bureau in 2000, where he served as district director for the 12-county Northeast District.

“This new role will allow me to use the skills that I have learned to better serve our county leaders and members alike,” Wesson said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to take on a new leadership role within the organization. Working for Farm Bureau is truly a blessing and I have no doubt God put me exactly where I needed to be when I came to work here. I am doing what I was called to do and I truly look forward to coming to work each day.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Photos also available for download at Flickr.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com