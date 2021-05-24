Arkansas Farm Bureau Promotes Pistole to Creative Director

Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) has promoted Bryan Pistole to creative director. Pistole has more than 30 years of experience in graphic design, video production, web services and event management. He has been at ArFB for more than six years and previously served as assistant director of public relations, visual communications.

In his new role, Pistole will be responsible for creating and implementing brand standards across the organization and managing the Production Hub, ArFB’s in-house print, mail and fulfillment center. Additionally, he will supervise video production and manage technology for organization meetings, live shows and events.

“If you’ve spent any time in this market, you probably crossed paths with Bryan and know the breadth of his talents, we’re fortunate to have him at Arkansas Farm Bureau,” said Steve Eddington, Arkansas Farm Bureau vice president of public relations. “Bryan is a gifted creative leader and we’re proud to acknowledge his value with this promotion.”

Before joining ArFB, Pistole worked in a variety of roles with Alltel/Fidelity Information Services, Alltel and Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods, and he has operated a private creative consulting firm for more than 17 years. Bryan earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Harding University in 1991. He and his wife, Starr, live in North Little Rock and have three grown children and five grandchildren.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com