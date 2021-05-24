Farm Bureau Selects Felts, Webb for Summer Internships

Madison Felts and Josey Webb have been hired as summer interns for Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Felts will work for the public relations department and her duties will include graphic design, writing content for the Arkansas Farm Bureau website and social media, creating and updating print materials and participating in video shoots and other fieldwork.

Madison Felts

Felts, a native of Wynne (Cross County), is a rising senior at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She is majoring in Agricultural Communications, with a minor in Agricultural Business. She is currently on the Dean’s List and is the Graphic Design and Public Relations chair for Sigma Alpha Iota, a member of Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, and a part of the Accelerate Summer Achievement Program.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” Felts said. “I know Farm Bureau really cares about agriculture and farming, which I’m passionate about and have been around my entire life. I know this organization will allow me to meet new people, expand my knowledge, gain new strengths and make some great memories.”

Webb will intern for Organization and Member Programs, Public Affairs and Government Relations and Commodity and Regulatory Affairs departments. She will be responsible for doing research, collecting commodity and agriculture industry data, updating and editing Farm Bureau materials, and assisting with special events.





Josey Webb



Webb is from Acorn (Polk County), and is a rising senior at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Her major is Animal Science, with a minor in Mass Communications. She is a part of the honors college, former vice president of the Collegiate Farm Bureau, former president of Ag Club, President Ambassador, a member of Polk County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee and philanthropy chair for Sigma Alpha Beta Rho. She has also been on the Dean’s List at SAU since her freshman year.

“I grew up on a family farm, so Farm Bureau has always been a big part of my life growing up,” said Webb. “I’ve always appreciated the fact that Farm Bureau gave local farmers someone in their corner. I hope to be a part of that support system as well.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Photos can also be downloaded on Flickr, here and here.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com