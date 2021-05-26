VIDEO: Women's Leadership Committee | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas

In 1996, Arkansas Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee began a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas that continues today. This month, the committee and staff at Ronald McDonald House commemorated the 25th anniversary of the partnership with a special event, during which the women's committee made its annual $4,000 donation. The donation will be used to purchase food and supplies to feed families staying at Ronald McDonald House to be near seriously ill children receiving treatment at Arkansas Children's Hospital.