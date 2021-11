This week, we talk about Arkansas Soybean Month and the 50th anniversary of the soybean checkoff program in Arkansas. We also get to know Chris Colclasure, recently appointed director of the Dept. of Agriculture's Natural Resources Division, and we hear about Arkansas Farm Bureau's annual resolutions meeting, an important part of the organization's grassroots policy development process.

Arkansas AgCast · Soybean Month, Resolutions and NRCS