Wallace Barber Joins Farm Bureau PR Team

Shaylee Wallace Barber has joined the Arkansas Farm Bureau public relations team as a field communications specialist. In this position, she will focus on identifying and telling agriculture stories in the northwest and southwest regions of Arkansas.

Wallace Barber previously served as public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, where she provided communication services for the five agriculture divisions at the Department and coordinated their publications. Prior to joining the Department of Agriculture, Wallace Barber was an intern in the Arkansas Farm Bureau public relations department in the summer of 2019.

Wallace Barber has a background in production agriculture, having grown up on a fourth-generation family farm in Reeds Spring, Mo. She earned an agriculture animal science degree from College of the Ozarks and is working toward a master’s degree in agricultural communications at the University of Arkansas.

“We are very happy to welcome Shaylee to our PR team. She has both personal and professional experience in agriculture and a passion for telling the story of farming in Arkansas,” said Steve Eddington, Arkansas Farm Bureau vice president of public relations. “She is excited to get to work on behalf of Arkansas farmers and ranchers and we are excited about what she brings to our communications team.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com