Rojas Promoted at Arkansas Farm Bureau

Catrinia Rojas has been promoted to coordinator of policy development and legislative research at Arkansas Farm Bureau. She will help guide the organization’s policy development process and assist the lobbying staff with research needs on legislative, regulatory and agricultural topics. She will also coordinate the use of technology tools and services to enable more effective communication with public officials.

She has been with the organization for the past 10 years, providing administrative support for the Public Affairs and Government Relations, and has been involved in Farm Bureau’s member-defined policy development process.

She earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management from UA-Little Rock.

Arkansas Farm Bureau has a proven record of legislative success both within our state and at the national level. The organization monitors government activity, promotes sound laws and regulations, initiates and supports community activities and encourages grassroots activism. A grassroots organization, Arkansas Farm Bureau members and volunteer leaders define our goals and objectives.

Laws passed successfully on behalf of farmers and ranchers include:

Favorable tax laws, such as property tax protection, that save farmers millions of dollars annually;

Sales-tax exemptions for certain machinery, seed, feed, fertilizer, utilities and other inputs;

Funding for agriculture research and agencies that support agriculture;

Right-to-farm laws and the Grain Dealer Licensing Act;

Property rights protections for landowners;

Legislation advancing the positions of our membership on education, broadband expansion, animal welfare and environmental regulation.

On the national level, the organization is busy:

Supporting common-sense legislation on private property rights; wetlands; reinstatement of capital gains for land, livestock and timber; penalties for animal rights vandalism.

Working with federal agencies to protect farmers from unnecessary regulations.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 member-families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

