VIDEO: Arkansas' First Mobile Meat Processing Trailer

Damon and Jana Helton with The Farm at Barefoot Bend faced a challenge to their livelihood last year when meat processors became overwhelmed during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis. That’s when Damon’s entrepreneurial instincts kicked in and the couple made the decision to purchase a USDA-certified Mobile Meat Processing Trailer to service their own animals and others around the state. Learn more about the Helton’s plans and what comes next.