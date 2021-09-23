VIDEO: Update from the Farm | Rice Harvest 2021

This year, growers have faced wet and cool planting conditions, record floods and were well into rice harvest when a cold front brought combines to a screeching halt in the last week of September. Can we still make this a record year for rice in the Natural State? Hear from Arkansas County farmer Stephen Hoskyn and University of Arkansas System Extension - UAEX rice agronomist Jarrod Hardke to get a recap of the state’s rice crop and what we should expect from harvest.