News & Media

Ag Department Inspections Help with H2A Labor

Recently, Arkansas Department of Agriculture field staff have been working to ease a backlog of housing inspections for the H2A worker program utilized by many Arkansas farmers. Plant Industries Division Director Scott Bray outlined how the department was able to get involved and what plans are moving forward. Monroe County farmer Jon Carroll explained how these efforts helped his farm stay on schedule and why timely inspections are important for farmers.