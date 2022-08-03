Guin joins Arkansas Farm Bureau as District Director

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced Abbie Guin has joined the Organization and Member Programs Department as District Director of the Southeast District.

Guin will act as a liaison between the 13 county Farm Bureaus in the district and the state office. In this role, she will help with the development, implementation and evaluation of programs and activities in the district.

“I am excited to have Abbie join our team,” said Justin Reynolds, vice president of Organization and Member Programs. “Her passion for agriculture and Arkansas Farm Bureau is apparent. She will be an asset to the organization and the county Farm Bureaus.”

Guin previously worked as a claims adjuster for Arkansas Farm Bureau Insurance in Saline County. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business in 2020 and a master’s degree in agriculture business in 2022 from Southern Arkansas University (SAU).

While in college, she served as the SAU Mulerider mascot from 2017 to 2020, Phi Mu vice president and was the SAU homecoming queen in 2019. Guin is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Minden, La.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 member families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

For more information, contact:

Steve Eddington

(501) 228-1383

steve.eddington@arfb.com

or

Rob Anderson

(501) 228-1640

rob.anderson@arfb.com