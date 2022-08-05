Market Briefs | Aug. 5, 2022

Cattle

USDA’s semi-annual Cattle Inventory report confirmed what many have known for weeks: The severe drought plaguing the U.S. Plains and West, along with high grain prices, has resulted in herd liquidation. This is the third consecutive year the July 1 inventory report has shown a smaller herd than the year before. In 2022, the herd was 98% of the 2021 herd, pegged at 98.8 million head, down 2 million head from last year. This is the first year since 2015 that the herd is below 100 million head. The beef cow herd was pegged at 97.7% of the year ago total at 30.35 million head. That is the smallest beef cow herd since 2014. Heifers retained for beef cow replacement were estimated to be only 96.5% of a year earlier. At 4.15 million head, it’s the lowest total since USDA began reporting the count in 1998. Feeder cattle supplies are also smaller than a year ago, with supplies out of feedlots pegged at 35.7 million head, down 2.7% from last year. The dairy cow herd was 99.5% of last year’s total. And finally, USDA predicted the 2022 calf crop will be down 1.4% from last year at 34.6 million head, the smallest since 2015. The report has provided some support for futures, but overhead resistance is capping the market for now. The crop conditions report for the week ending July 31 says only 5% of Arkansas’ pastures are in good to excellent condition. 72% are in poor to very poor condition. Technically futures are trending higher, but the August has resistance at $138. October has resistance at $143.50.

Hogs

Hog futures are trending higher, supported by tight hog supplies and strong domestic pork demand. Wholesale pork prices remain strong, but export demand is weak, limiting the upside potential of the market for the time being. Declining packer margins are also a negative factor. The October contract has nearby resistance at $98. A close above that would suggest a retest of resistance at $100.

Rice

Rice futures are technically still trending higher, despite moving a bit lower after finding resistance at $17.30 in the September contract. Key support is at $16. Concern about the drought impacting the domestic crop is providing support. A lack of rain in India and floods in Bangladesh have impacted the crops there, too. Export demand is weak, however. USDA reported net sales of 22,100 metric tons for the current marketing year and only 5,200 for next year. Shipments of 37,100 metric tons were down 7% from the 4-week average. 73% of the crop is rated good to excellent. However, as the cost of production continues to soar, Texas A&M economist Joe Outlaw projects many rice farmers will face negative net cash farm income in 2022.

Soybeans

Soybean futures have been on a wild ride in recent weeks. November set a new seven-month low before gapping higher last week and quickly putting $2 back on the market. That rally was largely weather driven as widespread drought threatens the yield potential of the crop. The market turned lower this week after beneficial rains fell over the weekend. USDA’s weekly crop progress report rated 60% of the crop good to excellent. That was a surprise and resulted in selling. The recent high of $14.89 will be resistance for November, with support near $13.

Corn

The weather rally in corn futures also looks to have run out of steam. 63% of the crop remains in good to excellent condition and beneficial rains in the Midwest have eased crop worries for now. After setting a new 7-month low on July 22, the December contract gapped higher and put 70 cents on the market last week. This week has seen a lack of buying interest. There is clearly defined support at $5.60 and resistance at $6.60. It is likely prices will be confined to that trading range in the near-term.

Cotton

Cotton futures have seen modest strength as the Texas crop continues to deteriorate due to drought. 36% of the cotton there is now rated poor to very poor. Dryland acres have been abandoned at this point, and some irrigated acres have as well. Poor export demand continues to keep a lid on the market, though. Net old crop sales were negative 400 bales last week due to cancellations that outpaced new sales. New crop sales were 55,700 bales. The recent low of 82.5 cents is providing support for December futures, and the upside objective for bulls is $1.00.