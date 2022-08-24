Catfish Facts for Catfish Month

Whether we’re frying some up for family and friends, fishing for them or feasting on them, catfish is an important part of life for Arkansans. After all, we live in one of the top catfish-producing states in the country, and you’d be hard-pressed to find an Arkansan who doesn’t have a favorite catfish restaurant.

That’s why we thought we’d celebrate Arkansas Catfish Month by giving you some facts to share with your friends on your next fishing trip.

Arkansas is the birthplace of the commercial catfish industry.

Catfish production contributed over $19 million to the agricultural economy in Arkansas last year and has been a staple in the state’s agriculture industry since the 1950s.

Today, there are around 11,000 acres devoted to catfish production.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the official Arkansas Catfish Month proclamation this week, and he was joined by catfish farmers and aquaculture industry representatives.

Unfortunately, catfish production on a national scale has declined in recent years. There are two major explanations for this: An increase in production costs and an increase in an imported competition species. However, a state labeling law was passed in 2015 that requires retailers and restaurants to label catfish that was produced in other countries as imported. This paired with an increase in prices paid to farmers has left the industry hopeful for the future of U.S. farm-raised catfish!

For more information on catfish production and aquaculture in Arkansas, check out these resources: