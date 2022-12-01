Beebe High School Teacher is Farm Bureau’s 2022 Outstanding Ag Educator

HOT SPRINGS – Arkansas Farm Bureau recognized Darren Hawkins of Beebe High School in White County as its Outstanding Ag Educator. Concord High School’s Caleb Payton earned the Outstanding New Ag Educator Award, and Cedar Ridge High School grabbed the top spot as the Outstanding Ag Education Program. All were recognized at Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Convention, Nov. 30, at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The Outstanding Ag Educator award recognizes a high school agriculture education instructor for efforts in teaching young people about agriculture, leadership and involvement in the National FFA Organization.

“I’m blessed to lead an agriculture program and FFA chapter that receives so much support from our administration, faculty, staff and community.,” Hawkins said. “I feel fortunate to play a small role in educating the future leaders of our state’s ag industry.”

Payton earned the top New Ag Educator Award for his work at Concord High School “We’ve been able to grow the show team by four times in just one year, which demonstrates the willingness of our students to get involved in agriculture,” Payton said. “I believe that hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work and this award proves that our students are all about hard work.”

Cedar Ridge High School was recognized for its ag education program, led by adviser Tim Cunningham. The program recently received a Growing America grant to purchase sheep working equipment. The equipment has allowed students in both animal science and vet science to have labs with more hands-on activities in a safer environment.

“This ag program is full of young people who are motivated to play a meaningful role in agriculture,” said Tim Cunningham. “It’s truly inspirational to see the passion they have to learn and grow together this year.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Photos can be found here



Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

Jason.Brown@arfb.com

Steve Eddington

(501) 912-6559

Steve.Eddiington@arfb.com