Mark Morgan Earns Farm Bureau Leadership Award

HOT SPRINGS — Mark Morgan of Clarksville is the 2022 recipient of the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. Morgan accepted the award Nov. 30 during the organization’s 88th annual conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman and Charlene Reed, widow of ArFB’s late president, presented the award.

Morgan has shown outstanding leadership within Farm Bureau and the community in Johnson County. He’s been on the county board 10 years, serving as president since 2017.

In addition, Morgan has served as Arkansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) chairman and vice chairman winning the YF&R Achievement Award in 2019. Morgan and his family were selected as the 2016 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year in 2016. Previously, Mark represented the state’s horticulture industry on the Arkansas State Plant Board. Mark and his wife Shay run Peach Pickin’ Paradise in Lamar, AR.

The Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award was established in 2011 to honor the memory of the man who was president of Arkansas Farm Bureau from 2003-2008. It is awarded to an active member, 36 to 45 years of age, for outstanding leadership within their county Farm Bureau and community. It is intended to honor a county leader who has demonstrated the leadership qualities that were evident in Stanley Reed’s life and will help lead Farm Bureau into the future.

“Stanley Reed was an incredible leader for this organization and receiving an award with his namesake is an incredible achievement,” said Morgan. “I’m also very appreciative of my family and Johnson County Farm Bureau, they definitely have a part of this award as well.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization with almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

