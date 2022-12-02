Arkansas Farm Bureau Honors Women Leaders

HOT SPRINGS — The Women’s Leadership Committee from Craighead County is the Outstanding County Women’s Program award winner for 2022. The group was recognized Dec. 1 during Arkansas Farm Bureau’s 88th Annual Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Committee chair Brittany Barnes accepted the award for Craighead County.

“It’s incredibly meaningful for our committee to be recognized, every member has gone above and beyond to make this work happen,” Barnes said. “Whether it be our monthly commodity highlights or one of the new programs the group launched, our committee has worked hard to find new ways to impact our communities and tell the story of Arkansas agriculture.”

Each year, Arkansas Farm Bureau honors the county Women’s Leadership Committee that exhibits exemplary support of its county organization, activities and goals. These committees are a vital part of the county Farm Bureau organizations as they plan and implement programs and activities that are an important part of Farm Bureau’s mission. They conduct community-based activities and programs involving Ag in the Classroom, farm tours, commodity promotion, safety, health, agricultural policy and more.

Throughout the year, members of the Craighead County committee members visited local schools to present ‘Bundles of Ag Books’ to teachers, read ag books and do activities with students. This year, the committee created two new programs, the “Seats & Feet” Closet Drive and the “Recycle, Repeat & Repurpose” Blue Jean Drive.

During harvest each year, committee members make and distribute many snack bags to local farmers and their employees, to show thanks for their hard work. an awareness and appreciation for farmers, food and fiber to the upcoming generations.

Ida Ruth Jones of Pope County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee received the Arkansas Farm Bureau Women’s Diamond Award, which honors a county Farm Bureau leader whose volunteer efforts are above and beyond the norm.

Jones began volunteering for Farm Bureau in the early 1960s and the organization has played a major role in her live for the past half century. She served on the state Women’s Leadership Committee from 1962 to 1969 and served as chair of the Pope County committee until her health would not allow in recent years. Jones’ son, Tom Jones, accepted the award in her absence.

“My mother started on the Arkansas Women’s Committee in 1962 and eventually stepped down when my dad was elected to the state board because she knew Farm Bureau was more important,” Tom Jones said. “That’s how she has always been and that’s how she will always be, but today it’s all about mom.”

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.

Jason Brown

(501) 891-1475

Jason.Brown@arfb.com



Steve Eddington

(501) 912-6559

Steve.Eddington@arfb.com



